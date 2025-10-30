Manappuram Finance consolidated net profit declines 61.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.28% to Rs 2283.46 crore

Net profit of Manappuram Finance declined 61.47% to Rs 219.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 570.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.28% to Rs 2283.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2633.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2283.462633.1054.9766.12381.46839.25302.00772.66219.88570.65

