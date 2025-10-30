Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bandhan Bank standalone net profit declines 88.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Bandhan Bank standalone net profit declines 88.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Total Operating Income decline 2.65% to Rs 5353.83 crore

Net profit of Bandhan Bank declined 88.07% to Rs 111.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 937.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income declined 2.65% to Rs 5353.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5499.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income5353.835499.81 -3 OPM %44.3958.29 -PBDT157.791248.86 -87 PBT157.791248.86 -87 NP111.87937.45 -88

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

