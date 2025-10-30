Bandhan Bank standalone net profit declines 88.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 2.65% to Rs 5353.83 crore

Net profit of Bandhan Bank declined 88.07% to Rs 111.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 937.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income declined 2.65% to Rs 5353.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5499.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5353.835499.8144.3958.29157.791248.86157.791248.86111.87937.45

