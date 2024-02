Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals announced that Pomila Jaspal (DIN: 08436633) (Nominee- ONGC) has vacated the office of Director of the Company w.e.f 01 February 2024, on attaining the age of superannuation from the services of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation as Director (Finance) on 31 January 2024.

