Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 93.78 points or 1.39% at 6672.63 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 2.91%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.68%),Sobha Ltd (down 2.51%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.01%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.01%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.79%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.67%), DLF Ltd (down 0.59%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.22%).

On the other hand, Swan Energy Ltd (up 1.83%), turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 67.54 or 0.09% at 71684.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 23.8 points or 0.11% at 21701.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 172.5 points or 0.38% at 45550.08.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 85.67 points or 0.64% at 13254.09.

On BSE,1677 shares were trading in green, 2085 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

