Mankind Pharma to transfer its OTC business to Mankind Consumer Products

Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
Mankind Pharma has executed the Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) on 03 September 2024 to transfer Over the Counter (OTC) Business Undertaking (defined in the BTA) of the Company as a going concern on a slump sale basis to Mankind Consumer Products (MCPPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The completion of slump sale of OTC Business Undertaking to MCPPL is subject to pre-conditions, closing actions and other terms and conditions as specified in the BTA.

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

