Marico launches new flavours of Saffola Masala Millets

Marico announced the launch of its latest innovation - Saffola Masala Millets in two new exciting flavours - Masala Delight and Tomato Delight. This new product line capitalizes on the brand's expertise in democratizing healthy grains, offering a nutritious and flavorful option that aligns with contemporary dietary trends. The new category expands the marque brand Saffola's millet portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to promoting nutritious yet taste-forward 'better for you' products.

Saffola Masala Millets come in a convenient 35g pack, priced affordably at just Rs 20/-, making them accessible to a wide range of consumers who are seeking Nutritious and tasty food. Saffola Masala Millets are also available on leading Modern Trade chains such as Reliance and DMart store