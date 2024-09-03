Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marico launches new flavours of Saffola Masala Millets

Marico launches new flavours of Saffola Masala Millets

Image
Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Marico announced the launch of its latest innovation - Saffola Masala Millets in two new exciting flavours - Masala Delight and Tomato Delight. This new product line capitalizes on the brand's expertise in democratizing healthy grains, offering a nutritious and flavorful option that aligns with contemporary dietary trends. The new category expands the marque brand Saffola's millet portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to promoting nutritious yet taste-forward 'better for you' products.

Saffola Masala Millets come in a convenient 35g pack, priced affordably at just Rs 20/-, making them accessible to a wide range of consumers who are seeking Nutritious and tasty food. Saffola Masala Millets are also available on leading Modern Trade chains such as Reliance and DMart store

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Manipur CM Biren Singh calls drone attacks on civilians act of terrorism

Last Chance! Baazar Style IPO ends today: should you bid? Check GMP & more

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100pts, Nifty at 25,250; FMCG, Pharma, Health, Consumer gain

Shipbuilding stocks in focus: GRSE, MDL, Cochin Shipyard gain up to 7%

LIVE: Time ripe for India-Singapore bilateral relations to rise to next level, says EAM Jaishankar

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story