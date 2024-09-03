Board of Cipla approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 03 September 2024

The Board of Cipla at its meeting held on 03 September 2024 has approved the change in directorate as under:

- M K Hamied (DIN: 00029084), vide letter dated 3 September 2024, has resigned from the position of Vice Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. close of business hours of 29 October 2024 due to age and health.

- Adil Zainulbhai (DIN: 06646490) and Abhijit Joshi (DIN: 06568584) have been appointed as Additional Directors (Non- Executive) of the Company with effect from 3 September 2024.