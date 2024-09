Adani Enterprises announced that Adani Global, Singapore, a step-down subsidiary of the Company (AGPTE) has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary namely Adani Energy Resources (Shanghai) Co.(AERCL), domiciled in Shanghai, China on 02 September 2024.

AERCL is incorporated to carry out business of providing supply chain solutions and project management services.

