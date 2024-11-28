Market may open higher amid mixed global cues

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty December futures contract is trading 11.50 points higher, indicating a positive opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 7.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,301.97 crore in the Indian equity market on 27 November 2024, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth over Rs 29689.64 crore (so far) in the secondary market during November 2024. This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 1,13,858.81 crore in October 2024.

Global Markets:

More From This Section

The Dow Jones index futures were up 77 points, signaling a positive opening for U.S. stocks today.

Asian stocks traded mixed on Thursday as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday.

In a surprise move, South Korea's central bank lowered interest rates by 25 basis points. The bank cited concerns about slowing economic growth in the coming year.

US stocks ended lower on Wednesday, weighed down by a combination of economic data releases and holiday-related trading. The S&P 500 declined 0.4%, the NASDAQ Composite fell 0.6%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.3% lower.

The October PCE price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, rose 2.8% year-over-year, remaining above the Fed's 2% target.

The US economy expanded at a 2.8% annual pace in the third quarter, driven by strong consumer spending and export growth.

Initial jobless claims dropped 2,000 to a seasonally adjusted 213,000 for the week ended November 23, indicating a tight labor market.

On the corporate front, HP slid 11% after the information technology company issued disappointing guidance for 2025, while Dell Technologies tumbled over 12% after the PC manufacturer offered up a disappointing revenue outlook for the current quarter despite bullish commentary from the company on AI sales growth.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity indices ended Wednesday's session on a positive note, with the Nifty 50 index settling above the 24,250 mark. The index opened flat but dipped to an intraday low of 24,145.65 before recovering. Metal and energy stocks emerged as top performers, while pharma and healthcare shares declined. The positive market sentiment is primarily linked to expectations of strong second-half FY25 earnings. Globally, Asian markets displayed negative trend, influenced by potential US tariffs.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 230.02 points or 0.29% to 80,234.08. The Nifty 50 index advanced 80.40 points or 0.33% to 24,274.90.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News