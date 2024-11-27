Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index gains 1.45%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Nifty Energy index closed up 1.45% at 37256 today. The index has slipped 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Adani Power Ltd added 19.51%, Adani Green Energy Ltd rose 10.00% and NTPC Ltd jumped 2.12%. The Nifty Energy index has soared 27.00% over last one year compared to the 22.05% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index gained 1.32% and Nifty PSE index increased 1.27% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.33% to close at 24274.9 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.29% to close at 80234.08 today.

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

