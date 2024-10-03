Maruti Suzuki total sales rises to 1,84,727 units in Sep'24

Maruti Suzuki India has recorded total sales increased 1.87% to 1,84,727 units in September 2024 as against 1,81,343 units sold in September 2023.

The sales of domestic passenger vehicles stood at 1,44,962 units (down 3.88% YoY) while sales of light commercial vehicles came in at 3,099 units (up 35.09% YoY) during the period under review.

While the company's total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) declined 1.15% YoY to 1,56,999 units in September 2024 as against 1,58,832 units recorded in September 2023. The total sales exports increased by 23.18% YoY to 27,728 units sold in September 2024.

