Maruti Suzuki total sales rises to 1,84,727 units in Sep'24

Maruti Suzuki India has recorded total sales increased 1.87% to 1,84,727 units in September 2024 as against 1,81,343 units sold in September 2023.The sales of domestic passenger vehicles stood at 1,44,962 units (down 3.88% YoY) while sales of light commercial vehicles came in at 3,099 units (up 35.09% YoY) during the period under review.
While the company's total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) declined 1.15% YoY to 1,56,999 units in September 2024 as against 1,58,832 units recorded in September 2023. The total sales exports increased by 23.18% YoY to 27,728 units sold in September 2024.
Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).
The auto major company reported 46.87% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 3649.9 crore on 9.91% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 35,531 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
Shares of Maruti Suzuki India declined 1.50% to Rs 12,968.90 on the BSE.
