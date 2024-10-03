Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki total sales rises to 1,84,727 units in Sep'24

Maruti Suzuki total sales rises to 1,84,727 units in Sep'24

Image
Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 10:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maruti Suzuki India has recorded total sales increased 1.87% to 1,84,727 units in September 2024 as against 1,81,343 units sold in September 2023.

The sales of domestic passenger vehicles stood at 1,44,962 units (down 3.88% YoY) while sales of light commercial vehicles came in at 3,099 units (up 35.09% YoY) during the period under review.

While the company's total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) declined 1.15% YoY to 1,56,999 units in September 2024 as against 1,58,832 units recorded in September 2023. The total sales exports increased by 23.18% YoY to 27,728 units sold in September 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The auto major company reported 46.87% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 3649.9 crore on 9.91% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 35,531 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India declined 1.50% to Rs 12,968.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Oil stocks surge as crude prices spike amid rising Middle-East tensions

KRN Heat Exchanger shares make bumper debut; what should investors do?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 900pts at 83,400, Nifty down 250pts at 25,500; Eicher down 4%

LIVE news: Congress leader Jagdish Tytler to face trial for 'murder' during 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Haryana Assembly polls LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Nuh on last day of campaigning

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story