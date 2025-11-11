Mayur Floorings standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.26% to Rs 1.92 crore

Net profit of Mayur Floorings declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.26% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.921.797.296.700.080.070.010.030.010.03

