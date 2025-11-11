Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit declines 64.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.10% to Rs 132.67 crore

Net profit of Tasty Bite Eatables declined 64.09% to Rs 3.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.10% to Rs 132.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 156.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.132.67156.276.5910.6412.6921.304.9313.723.6210.08

