Mayur Uniquoters standalone net profit rises 16.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Mayur Uniquoters rose 16.10% to Rs 48.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.89% to Rs 237.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 216.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.237.76216.3625.0222.1671.9861.8564.6354.7148.1041.43

