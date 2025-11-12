Him Teknoforge standalone net profit rises 37.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.59% to Rs 106.39 crore

Net profit of Him Teknoforge rose 37.91% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.59% to Rs 106.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 103.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.106.39103.7010.028.877.005.694.323.102.912.11

