Mazagon Dock bags Rs 122-cr order from MAHAGENCO

Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
The ship building company announced that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 121.67 crore from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) infrasecure project.

The company bagged a contract for supply installation and commissioning of AI based comprehensive infrasecure project at GTPS-Uran and KGSC-Pophali and AMC of the items after 1 year.

The cost of this project is Rs 121.67 crore and is to be executed by 10 October 2025.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is principally engaged in building and repairing of ships, submarines, various types of vessels and related engineering products for its customers.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 121.45% to Rs 696.10 crore on 8.48% rise in revenue from operations grew by 8.48% to Rs 2,357.02 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shed 0.53% to Rs 4,405 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 12:35 PM IST

