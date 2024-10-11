Mazagon Dock bags Rs 122-cr order from MAHAGENCO

The ship building company announced that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 121.67 crore from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) infrasecure project.

The company bagged a contract for supply installation and commissioning of AI based comprehensive infrasecure project at GTPS-Uran and KGSC-Pophali and AMC of the items after 1 year.

The cost of this project is Rs 121.67 crore and is to be executed by 10 October 2025.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is principally engaged in building and repairing of ships, submarines, various types of vessels and related engineering products for its customers.