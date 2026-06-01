Multi Commodity Exchange of India announced the launch of the Silver 100 futures contract for commencement of trading from today.

Commenting on the launch, Praveena Rai, Managing Director & CEO, MCX, said: "The Silver 100 Futures contract helps businesses in India's silver industry protect themselves against price volatility. Local jewellery businesses can now hedge or take delivery in quantities that are better aligned with their inventory needs. This reduces the need to commit larger amounts of capital or take exposure beyond actual business requirements. The contract will also help retail participants to invest in silver in smaller quantities over time, while trading through a secure regulated exchange framework.