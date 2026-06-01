Marksans Pharma announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the share capital of QliniQ B.V., a profitable Netherlands-based pharmaceutical company with established front-end sales, marketing, and distribution capabilities across the Dutch healthcare market.

The acquisition marks a strategic step in expanding Marksans' presence across regulated European markets and strengthening its forward-integration strategy through direct, owned market-access capabilities in the European Union.

QliniQ operates a differentiated portfolio of niche pharmaceuticals and medical devices, with established positions across women's health, dermatology, respiratory care, and other specialty categories. The company has developed long-standing relationships across wholesalers, pharmacies, hospitals and insurer led tender channels in the Netherlands, supporting sustainable market access and growth. For the financial year ended 31 December 2025, QliniQ reported revenue of 9.35 million and net profit of 1.01 million. The company has delivered strong profitable growth, with revenue increasing at a CAGR of approximately 41% between FY2023 and FY2025, while maintaining a debt-free balance sheet.