Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metal shares rise

Metal shares rise

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 330.95 points or 1.07% at 31191.77 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (up 2.77%), NMDC Ltd (up 2.43%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.08%),Coal India Ltd (up 1.66%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.16%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.78%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.52%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 0.32%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.31%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.27%), moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 237.11 or 0.32% at 73274.74.

The Nifty 50 index was down 40 points or 0.18% at 22262.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 72.31 points or 0.16% at 45993.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 26.22 points or 0.19% at 13955.73.

On BSE,1751 shares were trading in green, 1094 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Metal stocks rise

Metal shares rise

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Energy shares gain

Oil and Gas shares gain

Dixon Tech edges higher after subsidiary inks manufacturing agreement with Nokia

Market drift lower; breadth positive

Voltas Ltd Slips 7.95%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 08 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story