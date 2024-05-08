Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's Automobile Retail Registers 27% Growth In April

India's Automobile Retail Registers 27% Growth In April

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) today released Vehicle Retail Data for April'24.

The Indian Auto Retail sector achieved a 27% YoY growth in April 2024, with the combined March-April period showing a 14% YoY increase.

The two-wheeler (2W), three-wheeler (3W), passenger vehicle (PV), tractor (Trac) and commercial vehicle (CV) segments grew by 33%, 9%, 16%, 1%, and 2%, respectively.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Comparing combined March and April 2024 with the same period last year shows a 14% YoY growth for the entire industry.

The industry remains cautiously optimistic due to rising interest in new models and strategic planning, but careful monitoring of election-related uncertainty and financial challenges is crucial to navigate the evolving market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Indian Automobile Retail Registers Robust 13% On Year Growth In February, Reports FADA

Landmark Cars gets LoI from MG Motor for Mumbai dealership

Landmark Cars spurts after receiving LoI from MG Motor for Ujjain dealership

India's Overall Vehicle Sales Grew By By 15% In January, PV Records New All-Time High; Says FADA

Popular Vehicles and Services slides on debut

Metal shares rise

Energy shares gain

Oil and Gas shares gain

Dixon Tech edges higher after subsidiary inks manufacturing agreement with Nokia

Market drift lower; breadth positive

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 08 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story