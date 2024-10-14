Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Image
Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 10:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Metal index increasing 322.06 points or 0.96% at 33969.83 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 3.3%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.82%),NMDC Ltd (up 1.63%),Coal India Ltd (up 1.18%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.14%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.04%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.63%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 0.5%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.25%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.24%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.15%), turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 93.39 or 0.16% at 56693.48.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 25.76 points or 0.15% at 16717.05.

The Nifty 50 index was up 127.75 points or 0.51% at 25092.

More From This Section

Wipro gains after board to mull bonus issue proposal

Veranda XL announces collaboration with Madras Christian College

Baba Siddique, NCP leader, gunned down in Mumbai

Centre lifts President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah to lead new Govt

Financials stocks edge higher

The BSE Sensex index was up 503.81 points or 0.62% at 81885.17.

On BSE,1889 shares were trading in green, 1395 were trading in red and 155 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

DMart share price plunges 9% as Q2 miss street estimates, brokerages mixed

Ashoka Buildcon stock flies 8% after Co receives LoA worth Rs 3,982 cr

Govt set to tighten quality norms amid rising substandard steel imports

Planning to apply for Hyundai Motor India IPO? Consider these risks first

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 500 pts, at 81,900, Nifty over 25,100; Financials, IT, Auto up

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story