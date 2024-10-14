Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Metal index increasing 322.06 points or 0.96% at 33969.83 at 09:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 3.3%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.82%),NMDC Ltd (up 1.63%),Coal India Ltd (up 1.18%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.14%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.04%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.63%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 0.5%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.25%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.24%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.15%), turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 93.39 or 0.16% at 56693.48.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 25.76 points or 0.15% at 16717.05.

The Nifty 50 index was up 127.75 points or 0.51% at 25092.

The BSE Sensex index was up 503.81 points or 0.62% at 81885.17.

On BSE,1889 shares were trading in green, 1395 were trading in red and 155 were unchanged.

