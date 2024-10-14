Financials stocks edge higher

Financials stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Financial Services index increasing 85.26 points or 0.74% at 11600.69 at 09:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Financial Services index, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd (up 9.94%), General Insurance Corporation of India (up 3.78%),Kalyani Investment Company Ltd (up 3.35%),Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (up 3.21%),JSW Holdings Ltd (up 3.11%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were New India Assurance Company Ltd (up 3.07%), Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.76%), Federal Bank Ltd (up 2.19%), Angel One Ltd (up 2.13%), and Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd (up 2.12%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Bandhan Bank Ltd (down 3.41%), IIFL Securities Ltd (down 2.72%), and CreditAccess Grameen Ltd (down 2.02%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 93.39 or 0.16% at 56693.48.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 25.76 points or 0.15% at 16717.05.

The Nifty 50 index was up 127.75 points or 0.51% at 25092.

The BSE Sensex index was up 503.81 points or 0.62% at 81885.17.

On BSE,1889 shares were trading in green, 1395 were trading in red and 155 were unchanged.

