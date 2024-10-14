PNC Infra spurts on bagging Rs 2,040-crore project from CIDCO

PNC Infratech gained 3.43% to Rs 455.70 after the company received a major order worth Rs 2,039.61 crore from the City & Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) for infra-development in Navi Mumbai's NAINA region.

The project entails integrated infrastructure development of 20 meters and above wide roads, construction of various major & minor structures (flyover, minor bridges, VUPS, PUPS, etc.), and allied electrical works (street lighting) in TPS - 8, 9, and 12 under the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The project is to be executed within 1,460 days and the cost of the project is Rs 2,039.61 crore.