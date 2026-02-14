Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mihika Industries standalone net profit declines 95.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Mihika Industries standalone net profit declines 95.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:46 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 60.00% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net profit of Mihika Industries declined 95.24% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.220.55 -60 OPM %-54.551.82 -PBDT0.020.28 -93 PBT0.020.28 -93 NP0.010.21 -95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Harish Textile Engineers reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.51 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Viaan Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Haria Apparels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Mangalam Industrial Finance standalone net profit declines 97.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sanmit Infra standalone net profit rises 61.76% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story