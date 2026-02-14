Mihika Industries standalone net profit declines 95.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 60.00% to Rs 0.22 croreNet profit of Mihika Industries declined 95.24% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.220.55 -60 OPM %-54.551.82 -PBDT0.020.28 -93 PBT0.020.28 -93 NP0.010.21 -95
