Mangalam Industrial Finance standalone net profit declines 97.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.89% to Rs 0.80 croreNet profit of Mangalam Industrial Finance declined 97.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.89% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.800.94 -15 OPM %-578.7562.77 -PBDT0.020.59 -97 PBT0.010.58 -98 NP0.010.43 -98
