Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.60 crore

Net profit of Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.600 0 OPM %5.000 -PBDT0.03-0.02 LP PBT0.03-0.02 LP NP0.03-0.02 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vikran Engg Q3 PAT tumbles 38% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Shakti Pumps Q3 PAT slides 70% YoY to Rs 97 cr

Signature forms JV with RMZ for development of mixed-use project in Gurugram

Deep Industries bags Rs 148-cr drilling rig contract from Oil India

RailTel corp bags order worth Rs 93 crore

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story