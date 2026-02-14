RailTel corp bags order worth Rs 93 crore

RailTel Corporation of India has secured a work order worth Rs 92.91 crore from the Directorate of Education, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

The contract involves the design, installation, and maintenance of an ICT-based educational lab/center. The scope of work includes operations & maintenance (O&M), supply, and services.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is scheduled to be executed by 11 February 2028. The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group/group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. Further, the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

RailTel was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways.