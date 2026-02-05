Associate Sponsors

Mitsu Chem Plast signs supply agreement with Arjo Group

Mitsu Chem Plast has entered into a Global Supplier Agreement with Arjohuntleigh Polska Sp. z o.o., following a year-long validation process and approvals.

This agreement marks Mitsu Chem Plast's onboarding as a global supplier to the Arjo Group, one of the world's Top 5 leading medical equipment companies. The association reflects Mitsu's strong manufacturing capabilities, Professional Approach, consistent quality, and compliance with international standards.

Under the agreement, Mitsu Chem Plast will supply Hospital furniture parts and other related plastic accessories. These products support patient safety, caregiver ergonomics, and efficient risk management in healthcare industry.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

