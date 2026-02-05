Lloyds Engg rallies after Q3 PAT climbs 71% YoY to Rs 61 cr

Lloyds Engineering Works jumped 4.83% to Rs 53.38 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 70.86% to Rs 61.03 crore on 2.34% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 272.45 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 38.11% YoY to Rs 66.61 crore in Q3 FY26.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 76.99 crore, up 44.39% YoY while EBITDA margin expanded 664 bps to 25.96% in Q3 FY26 as against 19.32% in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from engineering segment stood at Rs 19.78 crore, up 19.78% YoY, The electrical segment delivered strong growth, with revenue rising 28.75% YoY to Rs 47.29 crore.