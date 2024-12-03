MOIL achieves best November performance

Production up 8.46% to 1.63 LT and Sales up 32% to 1.33 LT

MOIL has recorded production of 1.63 lakh tonnes of Manganese Ore in November, 2024, which is the best November performance since inception. During first eight months of FY'25, the company has recorded production of 11.80 lakh tonnes, which is higher by 8.46% over corresponding period last year (CPLY).

On the sales front also, the company has achieved best ever November sales of 1.33 lakh tonnes, higher by 32% over CPLY. During first eight months of FY25, the company has registered sales of 9.90 lakh tonnes, which is higher by 4.76% over CPLY.

The company has surpassed a turnover of Rs. 1,000 crore within 8 months of FY'25, achieving this milestone over a month earlier than last year.

Continuing utmost thrust to exploration, MOIL has carried out exploratory core drilling of 63,654 meters during April-November, 2024, which is 1.28 times over CPLY.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News