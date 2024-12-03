Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Godrej Properties allots 2.31 cr equity shares under QIP issue

Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Godrej Properties has approved the allotment of 2,31,21,387 equity shares to the eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 2,595 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 2,590 per equity share) which includes a discount of Rs 132.44 per equity share (4.86% of the floor price) against the floor price of Rs 2,727.44 per equity share aggregating to Rs 6,000 crore.

Pursuant to the allotment, the paid up equity share capital stands increased from Rs 139.03 crore, comprising of 27,80,62,112 equity shares to Rs 150.59 crore, comprising of 30,11,83,499 equity shares.

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

