Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 17.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.97% to Rs 411.58 crore

Net profit of Morepen Laboratories rose 17.27% to Rs 40.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.97% to Rs 411.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 437.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.411.58437.737.4610.0731.1547.8819.8646.0240.8734.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News