Roopa Industries standalone net profit declines 20.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.22% to Rs 28.74 crore

Net profit of Roopa Industries declined 20.69% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.22% to Rs 28.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.28.7425.615.676.360.800.920.610.720.460.58

