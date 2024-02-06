MRO-TEK Realty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ausom Enterprise Ltd, Xchanging Solutions Ltd, Anand Rayons Ltd and Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 February 2024.

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 82.66 at 11:57 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 44892 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12342 shares in the past one month.

Ausom Enterprise Ltd soared 16.14% to Rs 98.72. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31583 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14633 shares in the past one month.

Xchanging Solutions Ltd spiked 15.19% to Rs 133.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Anand Rayons Ltd jumped 14.68% to Rs 60.94. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39270 shares in the past one month.

Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd rose 13.78% to Rs 58.64. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

