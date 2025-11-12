Mrs Bectors Food Specialities consolidated net profit declines 6.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 551.42 crore

Net profit of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities declined 6.24% to Rs 36.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 551.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 496.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.551.42496.2912.5614.2072.5471.8548.8452.5036.5138.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News