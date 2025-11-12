Aveer Foods standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.63% to Rs 38.08 crore

Net profit of Aveer Foods rose 28.57% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 44.63% to Rs 38.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.38.0826.339.309.193.262.392.521.531.891.47

