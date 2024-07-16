Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muthoot Finance allots USD 100 million Senior Secured Notes due 2028

Muthoot Finance allots USD 100 million Senior Secured Notes due 2028

Image
Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

As part of its USD 2 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme

Muthoot Finance at its meeting held on 16 July 2024, has approved the issuance, settlement and allotment of issue of U.S.$100,000,000 7.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 to be consolidated and to form a single series with the U.S.$650,000,000 7.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 issued on 14 May 2024, aggregating to U.S.$750,000,000 7.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 under the US$ 2 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme pursuant to Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act, 1933, as amended and in accordance with applicable Indian regulations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India-UAE trade pact: GTRI expresses concerns over precious metal imports

Tariff hikes to push telcos' Arpu to decadal high of Rs 225 in FY26: CRISIL

Market Highlights, July 16: Sensex, Nifty end flat after hitting record highs; RIL, HDFC Bank weigh

Lenovo Tab Plus review: A big screen tablet with focus on audio and design

NCLT admits BCCI's plea seeking insolvency proceedings against Byju's

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story