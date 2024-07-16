Industrials shares slide

Industrials stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Industrials index falling 41.55 points or 0.26% at 16193 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Jupiter Wagons Ltd (down 5.87%), GE Power India Ltd (down 4.99%),DCX Systems Ltd (down 3.61%),Ircon International Ltd (down 2.95%),Inox Wind Energy Ltd (down 2.95%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Ramky Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.87%), Pix Transmission Ltd (down 2.76%), Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.6%), RHI Magnesita India Ltd (down 2.46%), and Atul Auto Ltd (down 2.45%).

On the other hand, Vascon Engineers Ltd (up 9.51%), Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd (up 6.21%), and Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd (up 5.27%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 227.63 or 0.42% at 54356.28.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 19.89 points or 0.12% at 16366.51.

The Nifty 50 index was up 35.65 points or 0.14% at 24622.35.

The BSE Sensex index was up 75.93 points or 0.09% at 80740.79.

On BSE,2216 shares were trading in green, 1621 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

