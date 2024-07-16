Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Jul 16 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd, Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd and JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 July 2024.

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd lost 11.80% to Rs 480.2 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 31279 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9875 shares in the past one month.

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 164. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd crashed 5.57% to Rs 273.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 130.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd fell 5.16% to Rs 1213.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32292 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32767 shares in the past one month.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd corrected 5.08% to Rs 46. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14256 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25377 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

