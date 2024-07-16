Capital Goods shares fall

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Capital Goods index falling 277.41 points or 0.37% at 74582.39 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (down 2%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 1.84%),Bharat Dynamics Ltd (down 1.68%),Siemens Ltd (down 1.22%),Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (down 1.21%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (down 1.09%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.01%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 1%), GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (down 0.64%), and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 0.58%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Finolex Cables Ltd (up 4.03%), Kaynes Technology India Ltd (up 2.82%), and Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 1.7%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 227.63 or 0.42% at 54356.28.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 19.89 points or 0.12% at 16366.51.

The Nifty 50 index was up 35.65 points or 0.14% at 24622.35.

The BSE Sensex index was up 75.93 points or 0.09% at 80740.79.

On BSE,2216 shares were trading in green, 1621 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News