Muthoot Pappachan Group inducts its fourth generation leaders

Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Muthoot Pappachan Group (MPG), the 137-year-old Indian business conglomerate widely recognized as Muthoot Blue, is excited to announce the induction of its fourth generation leaders into the Board of Directors. This next generation, continuing the legacy of MPG, will join the current leadership team, marking a significant step toward securing the Group's future while preserving its storied heritage.

The next-generation leadersTina George Muthoot, Thomas Muthoot John, and Suzannah Muthoothave joined as Executive Directors in Muthoot Capital Services, Muthoot MicroFin, and Muthoot Housing Finance, respectively.

Ritu George Muthoot and Susan John Muthoot have joined Muthoot Capital Services as NonExecutive Directors.

Hannah Muthoot will join as Director of the Muthoot International Sports School. The school in partnership with Brooke House College, UK, combines world-class academics with elite training in Football, Badminton, and Volleyball, offering state-of-the-art facilities and a Cambridge curriculum to shape future sports stars.

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

