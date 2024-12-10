Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NACL Inds jumps as board to mull fund raising on Dec 12

NACL Inds jumps as board to mull fund raising on Dec 12

Image
Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NACL Industries soared 7.81% to Rs 57.32 after the company said that its board will meet on Thursday, 12 December 2024, to consider and evaluate proposals for fundraising.

The company is exploring options such as the issuance of equity shares, warrants, or other securities. The fundraising could include a preferential issue on a private placement basis or other methods, subject to shareholder approval and necessary regulatory or governmental sanctions.

The official announcement was made after market hours on Monday, 9 December 2024.

NACL Industries is engaged in the business of crop protection and manufactures both technicals (active ingredients) and formulations. It manufactures all kinds of pesticides, insecticides, acaricides, herbicides, fungicides and other plant growth chemicals. The companys formulation business is mainly in the Indian market and sells through its large retail dealer network spread across India.

The companys consolidated net profit soared to Rs 14.90 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 4.08 crore posted in Q2 FY24. However, revenue from operations fell 24.1% YoY to Rs 440.31 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

May RBI grow even taller as institution of trust and credibility: Guv Das

ICICI Bank RTGS services to be down for 6 hours between December 14 and 15

Court summons Dharmendra in cheating case related to Garam Dharam Dhaba

South Korean prosecutors seek to arrest ex-defence min over martial law

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts higher at 81,600; Nifty at 24,650; Metal, IT, Realty lead

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story