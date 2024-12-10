ISGEC hits record high after Singapore arm to sell Bioeq Energy Holdings One

ISGEC Heavy Engineering rallied 6.81% to Rs 1626.50 after the Isgec Investments Pte, Singapore has entered into sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Triumph Excel to sell its entire stake in its arm, Bioeq Energy Holdings One, Cayman Islands.

ISGEC Investments Pte, Singapore is a non-material wholly owned subsidiary of the company and Bioeq Energy Holdings One, Caymans Islands is a wholly owned subsidiary of Isgec Investement Pte. Singapore.

The company will sell Bioeq Energy Holdings One, Cayman Islands with its subsidiaries, step-down subsidiary companies and associate company for total consideration of $10 million (Rs 84.5 crore).

The said transaction will be completed on or before 10 March 2025.

In addition the sale of shares by Isgec Investments Pte.Singapore has entered into an agreement to assign its trade receivables from one of the step down subsidiaries at book value to Triumph Excel subject to receipt of payment of $39.05 million (Rs 330 crore). Further, Isgec Investments Pte., Singapore has also entered into an agreement to assign its loan and interest receivables from the subsidiaries at book value to triumph Excel subject to receipt of payment of $29.66 million (approximately Rs 250 crore).

Furthermore, the companys corporate guarantees ($11 million (i.e., approximately Rs 93 crore) and stand by Letter of Credit ($23 million (i.e., approximately Rs 195 crore) given as security for the various banking facilities availed by the step-down subsidiaries will be released in due course.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company. It manufactures process equipment, presses, iron & steel castings, and boiler pressure parts.

More From This Section

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 54.8% to Rs 92.57 crore on 11.6% increase in net sales to Rs 1,643.90 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip hit all time high at Rs 1,677.25 in intraday today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News