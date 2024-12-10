NHPC board to mull fund raising upto Rs 2,600 cr on Dec 12

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
NHPC informed that its board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 12 December 2024 to consider the proposal of fund raising through issue of non-cumulative bonds up to Rs 2,600 crore in one or more tranche through private placement.

The firm may approve issuance of unsecured, redeemable, taxable, non-convertible, non-cumulative bonds up to Rs 2,600 crore, as part of the borrowing plan for FY 2024-25.

Further, the board of directors will approve revised borrowing plan for raising of debt during FY 2024-25.

NHPC is the largest organization for hydropower development in India. It has also diversified in the field of solar & wind power. As of 30 September 2024, the Government of India held 67.40% stake in the company.

The company reported 41.19% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 908.97 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 1,545.85 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. However, revenue from operations rose 4.11% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,051.93 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

