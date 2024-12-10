Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index holds above 106 mark, inflation data in n focus

Dollar index holds above 106 mark, inflation data in n focus

Image
Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The US dollar index is holding just above 106 mark after testing one month low last week but looks sedated ahead of US inflation data. US dollar index speculators continue to stay net short, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 3054 contracts in the data reported through December 03, 2024, showing an increase of 255 net short contracts compared to the previous week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 50 pts higher at 81,550; Nifty at 24,650; Metal, IT indices lead

Elon Musk warns Republicans against standing in Trump's way or his

Parliament LIVE updates: Oppn likely to move no-confidence motion against RS Chairman Dhankar

Google announces Willow quantum computing chip: All you need to know

Bajaj Healthcare share hits 52-wk high on inking CDMO deal for 15 new APIs

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story