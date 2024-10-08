Navkar Corporation reports dismal Q2 numbers

Navkar Corporation reported standalone net loss of Rs 2.29 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net profit of Rs 2.10 crore reported in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 133.12 crore in second quarter of FY25, up 40.75% as compared with Rs 94.58 crore posted in same quarter previous year.

The company posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 1.95 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with a profit before tax of Rs 3.51 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Total expenses jumped 48.87% YoY to Rs 136.74 crore in Q2 FY25. Employee benefits expenses stoos at Rs 10.66 crore (up 15.99% YoY) and finance costs stood at Rs 5.82 crore (up 192.46% YoY).