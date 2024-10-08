SecureKloud Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Secmark Consultancy Ltd, Adroit Infotech Ltd, Keynote Financial Services Ltd and Precision Wires India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 October 2024. Secmark Consultancy Ltd, Adroit Infotech Ltd, Keynote Financial Services Ltd and Precision Wires India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp SecureKloud Technologies Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 35.49 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 54354 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8845 shares in the past one month.

Secmark Consultancy Ltd spiked 15.94% to Rs 101.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 240 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1240 shares in the past one month.

Adroit Infotech Ltd soared 14.70% to Rs 20.44. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53171 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10269 shares in the past one month.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd rose 14.64% to Rs 292. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4433 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2042 shares in the past one month.

Precision Wires India Ltd added 14.24% to Rs 201. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

