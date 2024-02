NBCC (India) consolidated net profit rises 60.28% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 13.66% to Rs 2405.51 crore

Net profit of NBCC (India) rose 60.28% to Rs 110.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 69.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 13.66% to Rs 2405.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2116.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.2405.512116.504.884.50176.18150.74174.87149.55110.7469.09

