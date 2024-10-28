Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC (India) rises after bagging contracts worth Rs 1,726 crore from Govt of Goa

NBCC (India) rises after bagging contracts worth Rs 1,726 crore from Govt of Goa

Image
Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NBCC (India) added 3.91% to Rs 91.30 after the company said that it has been awarded redevelopment works (phase-I) in the state of Goa worth Rs 1,726 crore by the Government of Goa.

Accordingly, the company would undertake the redevelopment of Junta House, 18th June Road, Panjim; redevelopment of govt. garage, MG Road, Panjim; construction of administrative building at Porvarim; redevelopment of circuit house, Panjim; redevelopment of govt. quarters, St. Inez; and Redevelopment of mini convention centre at Tiswadi, patto.

NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 39.2% to Rs 104.62 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 75.14 crore in Q1 FY24. Net sales increased 10.7% YoY to Rs 2118.68 crore in Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 850 pts, at 80,250; Nifty at 24,400; PSU Bank index up 3%

Indonesia's Prez wants key buildings in new capital ready in 4 years

Punjab sees 50% dip in post-harvest farm fires; no effect on Delhi's air

Max Estates zooms 7% after profit jumps 4,171% YoY in Q2FY25 results

CMS Info share price fell 13% in trade today; here's what's dragging stock

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story