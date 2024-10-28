Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd, InfoBeans Technologies Ltd, Dynamic Cables Ltd and Sharda Cropchem Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 October 2024.

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd soared 13.50% to Rs 882.85 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 15730 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6210 shares in the past one month.

Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd surged 13.43% to Rs 676. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6898 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2202 shares in the past one month.

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd spiked 10.79% to Rs 425.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12898 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3153 shares in the past one month.

Dynamic Cables Ltd exploded 10.42% to Rs 724.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20596 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12548 shares in the past one month.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd jumped 9.85% to Rs 655. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 62344 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14009 shares in the past one month.

